Tension, tears and triumph: How fans reacted to Wales' win against Turkey

Play video

Relive the glory with fans celebrating Wales goals

Wales took a huge step towards the knockout stage of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win against Turkey on Wednesday.

Aaron Ramsey struck close to half-time - his 17th international goal - and Connor Roberts secured victory in the final seconds.

The game was not without its drama - with Gareth Bale missing a penalty.

In Baku, a few hundred Wales fans were vastly outnumbered in the 69,870-capacity Olympic Stadium, which was about half full.

But back on Welsh soil, supporters adorned the red shirt from fan zones, pubs and their sofas at home.

The win takes Wales onto four points and leaves them in a healthy position heading into their final Group A fixture against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Here's how fans reacted to the highs and lows of Wales' ultimate victory over Turkey.

Fans in Cardiff watched nervously as Wales bid for a first-half goal. Credit: PA Images

The pressure was on for Wales after their Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland.

It was only a second-half equaliser by Kieffer Moore that saved them from a loss.

Turkey - the youngest squad at Euro 2020 - were tipped by many as dark horses to win the competition after some impressive pre-tournament results.

But the stakes were high for them too following their opening 3-0 defeat to Italy, a humbling lesson in which they managed only three off-target attempts.

Ramsey's first shot was saved. Credit: PA Images

Wales were almost ahead inside six minutes when Bale and Ramsey combined in what was to become a running theme of the first half.

But Ramsey's near-post shot was saved by the outstretched foot of goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Despite missed opportunities, Wales continued to probe and were rewarded with a goal three minutes before the break.

Relief as Ramsey put Wales in front. Credit: PA Images

Turkey upped the tempo after the break.

Bale was tripped by Zeki Celik just inside the area, but the Real Madrid forward sent his spot-kick way over the crossbar.

Turkey pressed furiously in the closing stages and Ward denied Merih Demiral with a superb close-range save.

Bale made up for his penalty miss in stoppage time, cutting the ball back for Roberts to sweep home and surely send Wales into the last 16.

Jubilation for the Red Army as Wales added three points to the board. Credit: PA Images

Euro 2020: