A man has been arrested following an incident in Monmouth in which a 79-year-old woman was hit by a cyclist and later died.

Jane Stone, who lived locally, was taken to hospital following the collision, which happened on the junction of Wonastow Road and Somerset Road just before 10pm on 7 June.

She died from her injuries four days later, on 11 June.

The force said a 28-year-old man from Monmouth has now been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, they added.

Mrs Stone's relatives released a tribute via Gwent Police on Thursday, saying she was a "well-loved" family member who enjoyed music, walking, and the church.

They added: “Jane was a very caring and active member of the Monmouth community.

“Having been born and brought up in Monmouth she trained in London as a teacher, in which profession she was well-respected and appreciated.

"In retirement and being a widow, she returned to her roots, involving herself with great enthusiasm in many aspects of Monmouth life."