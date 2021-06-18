Play video

Kayakers film Wally attempting to mount yacht in Isles of Scilly

An arctic walrus that became a familiar sight in west Wales as been spotted in the Isles of Scilly after no UK sightings in almost a month.

The Arctic creature made itself at home in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, for two months, but eventually moved on and was later spotted off the coast of Cornwall.

There have since been sightings of the walrus - affectionately known as Wally - off the coasts of France and Spain.

On Thursday, it was pictured attempting to mount yachts off Porthcressa Beach on the southern side of St Mary's, the largest of the islands.

Witnesses said the animal attempted to board around 20 anchored yachts in the bay, but was unsuccessful.

Local wildlife photographer Scott Reid captured it all on camera from his kayak.

He said: "I was finishing work when my wife called, shouting 'there’s a walrus in Porthcressa!'.

"We quietly drifted out on kayaks, keeping our distance. Once amongst the yachts, Wally swam to within 10ft of us for a closer look, gave a couple of deep groans, and drifted on to the next yacht.

"My heart was beating out of my chest, it was without doubt the most intimidating yet immense wildlife experience I’ve had.

"'There's a walrus 400 yards from our front door' is a sentence I thought I’d never say!"

He said Wally eventually came to rest on rocks to the west side of the bay.

Watch yachters attempt to shoo Wally away

The walrus' arrival in the English archipelago comes in the same week a rare bird not seen in the UK for more than 150 years was pictured on the Isles of Scilly.

The endangered Egyptian Vulture turned up on St Mary’s, and later Tresco, having only been spotted in the UK twice before - in 1825 and 1868.

The inquisitive mammal was first seen in Ireland before being spotted in Wales in March.

During its time in Pembrokeshire, Wally has been pictured capsizing an inflatable dinghy boat, attempting to climb aboard a fishing boat and balancing a starfish on its nose.

Its presence drew the attraction of large tourist crowds, which are claimed to be the reason it left.