The cap on the number of people who can attend a wedding, civil partnership, reception or wake has been lifted in Wales, the First Minister has announced.

The number of guests permitted will now be determined by size of the venue, following a risk assessment.

Previously, the number of people who could attend an indoor wedding reception at a regulated premises, such as a restaurant or hotel, was capped at 30.

Outdoor wedding receptions recently came under new rules for outdoor events that say the number of people present should not exceed 4,000 standing or 10,000 seated.

Wakes were previously permitted in regulated premises for up to 50 people outdoors and 30 indoors.

Mark Drakeford has announced some other minor changes to coronavirus rules in Wales.

He had hoped to further ease the rules, particularly around meeting indoors, but has delayed this by four weeks due to a rise in Covid cases.

Today Mr Drakeford warned that the UK is seeing a third wave of the pandemic, adding: "Once again, we are facing a serious public health situation."

Latest figures show there are nearly 490 cases of the Delta - or Indian - variant in Wales and more than four out of five new Covid-19 cases are attributed to it.

Mr Drakeford said: "The variant is now in widespread circulation. More than two-thirds of new cases are from community contacts.

"In the space of just a few weeks, the Delta variant has entered Wales and quickly spread throughout the country. There is sustained and accelerating transmission, not just in north and south-east Wales but in all parts of Wales.

"Once again, we are facing a serious public health situation.

"Our scientific advisers believe the UK is now in the pre-peak stage of a third wave of the pandemic.

"Wales may be two to three weeks behind what is happening in England and in Scotland, where tens of thousands of cases have been confirmed, there is widespread transmission and reports of increased hospital admissions.

"This four-week pause will allow us to focus on vaccinating even more people, to help us to manage the impact of this new wave of infections."

