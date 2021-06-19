Play video

A group of Cardiff sports coaches are running free football sessions in Cardiff to mark Wales' Euro 2020 campaign and in a bid to discover "untapped talent".

The initiative - named Grange Garden Football Stars - aims to help local children discover their skills, but is also providing the coaches with an opportunity to develop their careers.

Excitement around Wales' huge step towards the knockout stage after their 2-0 victory over Turkey has increased engagement - with dozens of new children signing up.

The programme, which runs in Grangetown, offers coaching to boys and girls aged between five and 11 of all abilities.

Coach and co-founder Haritha Fergani said there has been demand in the community for activities that encourage children to get outside.

He said: "There's a lot of talented kids in the community that need to be engaged, especially post-Covid. That's where the idea came from."

Children of all levels can join the sessions on Saturdays.

Haritha and seven other coaches, all men in their early 20s with sport qualifications, also came up with the initiative after struggling to find work in the industry.

He added: "We've had great feedback from the parents and a lot of good involvement. We've structured the sessions so everyone is involved.

"It's not necessarily intermediate or experience level. It's just to make sure we get everyone touching the ball."

The coaches hope they could be supporting Wales' future international football stars.

"With the Euros, we could be scouting or coaching the next Aaron Ramsey or Gareth Bale here. The kids are so excited especially with Wales doing so well," Haritha said.

"The aim is to take this beyond the next four weeks and have a clear vision over the next coming years."

The coaches have now closed registration because of the sheer amount of people wanting to join.

Within a few days of the launch, 40 children signed up to the programme.

There are now around 80 people signed up, with 25-30 kids attending per session.

The coaches have also had support from the FAW Trust to ensure talent in the community doesn't go unnoticed.

Wales' Euro 2020 campaign continues on Sunday when they face Italy in their final group game.

The Azzurri have recorded 3-0 wins over Switzerland and Turkey to already book their place in the knockout stage.

But with four points from two games, Wales would top the section by winning in Rome.

Wales at Euro 2020