Excitement is mounting ahead of Wales' final Euro 2020 Group A clash with Italy, the sides' final group match in the competition.

Italy currently lead Group A and have been thoroughly impressive in their route to the top, scoring six goals in two games and becoming the first team in Euro 2020 to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Ominously for Wales, the Azzurri are on a 29-game unbeaten run.

Speaking to ITV News this week, Wales captain Gareth Bale said Italy would present a "very difficult game" but emphasised that his side had "the bigger heart than any nation out there".

Wales sit second in Group A on four points, two points behind Italy and with an inferior goal difference.

Robert Page's men battled back to earn a draw against Switzerland in their Euro 2020 curtain raiser before seemingly finding their rhythm against Turkey, winning by two goals to nil and playing some entertaining football in the process.

Captain Gareth Bale missed a penalty against Turkey on Wednesday but thoroughly impressed over the course of the game Credit: PA Images

Wales will win the group and secure qualification to the knockout stages if they beat Italy in Rome this evening.

If they draw, Wales will progress as group runners-up.

Robert Pages's side could still qualify as group runners-up if they lose to Italy. Although if Switzerland beat Turkey by a substantial margin they would leapfrog Wales into second on goal difference.

But then, in a slightly newer format to the tournament, Wales could yet still progress to the knockout stages as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Saturday, manager Robert Page said Italy always posed a challenge regardless of the team they fielded.

He said: "Whatever Italian team you play against you know they've got an abundance of quality.

"Even if he [Roberto Mancini] makes four or five changes tomorrow which we're probably going to anticipate then he's going to replace them with quality.

"We know we're in for a tough test irrespective of what team, whenever you play against Italy you're in for a tough test and you've got to be prepared to do the hard yards and dig deep at times.

"We know we've got character in that changing room and then the quality to hurt teams as well."

Referencing Italy's 29-game unbeaten run, Wales captain Gareth Bale said they would provided a stern challenge regardless of their pre-tournament form.

He said: "It'll be a big challenge.

"We have no doubt, even if that record wasn't there, Italy are a big footballing nation and always make games difficult.

"We're under no illusions it's going to be a difficult game tomorrow. All we can do is plan, prepare and give it our all when we go out on the pitch."

Italy have established themselves as tournament contenders with their performances in their first two games Credit: PA Images

Despite Italy's passage to the knockout rounds already secured manager Roberto Mancini emphasised his side were looking to end the group phase with a clean sweep of wins.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference he said: "It is important that we play well and that we aim to win, we do not have any other goal.

"The game is played to win, so that is the idea that we will stick to.

"Wales are a difficult opponent to play. They've been climbing up in the FIFA rankings for years now which shows that they have quality players.

"They're a British team so they are physically strong.

"It will be tough because they have four points, close to qualification.

"Wales have, I believe, already been in a Euros semi-final. We will need to play well, aiming to win, that is our one objective."

