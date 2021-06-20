Four people have been arrested after two police officers were injured following an incident in Shotton.

North Wales Police were called just after 1.30am on to a report of an incident at an address on Green Lane.

Officers attended and four males - three men and a juvenile, were arrested.

During the incident, one police officer sustained a broken wrist and was spat on and another officer was bitten several times. Both officers were taken to hospital.

The two police officers were responding to an incident on Green Lane in Shotton, Deeside. Credit: Google Maps

39-year-old Philip Jason Higgins has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of criminal damage after damage was caused to a police car window.

He has been remanded and will appear in Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 42-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage, while a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding, obstructing police, resisting arrest, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a Class A drug.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion for public order offences and obstructing police.

All three have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

An investigation is underway and North Wales Police are asking witnesses to come forward with information.