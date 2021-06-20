Investigation launched after woman in thirties dies in Flintshire house fire

A woman in her thirties has died in a house fire in Flintshire.

North Wales Police were called to the fire on Moor Lane in Holywell just after 1.30am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended but the woman, who lived alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said her next of kin have been informed.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

A joint investigation between North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police is underway to find out what happened.

A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this difficult time."