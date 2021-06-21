Netherlands 'will turn Wales football fans away' for Euro 2020 game

Welsh football fans planning to head to the Netherlands for the next stage of Euro 2020 have been warned they face not being let into the country.

Wales reached the knockout stage of the tournament on Sunday, despite losing 1-0 to Italy in Rome.

Robert Page's side finished above Switzerland on goal difference to take second place in Group A and now head to Amsterdam where Denmark, Finland or Russia will be waiting on Saturday.

But speaking at a Welsh Government press conference on Monday, the health minister warned fans travelling to support their team in person could be turned away.

Eluned Morgan told journalists: "We were all ecstatic to see what happened on the weekend, but of course we have to manage this carefully.

"We have had some guidance from the police in Amsterdam who have told us that they will not be letting Welsh fans into the country.

Official guidance says travellers to the Netherlands should self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival, with the option of a test to release after five days. This applies whether you have been vaccinated or not.

The Netherlands currently classes the UK as a 'very high-risk' country under coronavirus regulations, meaning mandatory self-quarantine and additional testing requirements are in place.

Anyone who fails to comply may be fined €339, or just under £300.

Wales are among the nations that have travelled the most miles at Euro 2020, having played their opening two games in the Azerbaijani capital Baku before moving on to Rome

Today, Eluned Morgan urged fans to stay in Wales to watch the tournament.

"We would encourage you to stay here and to watch the matches carefully," she said.

"If local authorities come forward and ask us for the setting up of fan zones, then of course we as a government will now consider that and publish guidelines for how that could be done in a safe way.

"We are very keen to make sure that people have the opportunity to watch the match in a safe environment."

Ms Morgan said she watched "with horror" as football fans mixed in some parts of England on the weekend.

"We want to avoid that if we can, and that's why we will consider proposals that come forward from local authorities for fan zones that can be safely regulated," she added.

"If you can watch the match outside, that's what our preference would be - rather than watching it inside with people, and particularly if they're not in your bubble."

Read more: