People asked to stay indoors as large fire breaks out in Clydach

A large fire has broken out at the Players Industrial Estate in Clydach, Swansea.

Officers were called at 12:09pm on Monday 21 July after plumes of smoke could be seen from a distance.

A quantity of metal and tyre materials have burnt in the fire.

People are being asked to stay indoors and keep their windows closed while Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service deals with the incident.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is working with the Police and Natural Resources Wales.

The incident is currently ongoing.