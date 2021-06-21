Police watchdog investigating death of man in Cardiff

The police watchdog has launched an investigation following the death of a man in Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to Glyn Collen in Pentwyn at around 1am on Saturday, South Wales Police said.

The force said that the death "appears to be a medical episode with no suspicious circumstances".

However, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which oversees police complaints, said an investigation is underway following the incident.

The man has not yet been formally identified but he is believed to be a 30-year-old local man.

His next of kin have been informed.

SWP said: "At this stage, his death appears to be a medical episode with no suspicious circumstances.

"Police cordons are in place while inquiries continue."

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: "The Independent Office for Police Conduct has started an independent investigation following the death of a man in Pentwyn, Cardiff.

"We received a referral from the South Wales Police after officers responded to reports that a man was present in the area at 1am on Saturday June 19.

"Paramedics were called to Glyn Collen but the man sadly died at the scene.

"IOPC investigators were sent to the post incident procedures and are carrying out an assessment of the circumstances and available information."