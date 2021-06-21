School inspections will remain suspended for the rest of the year to ease pressure on pupils and staff, the Welsh Government has announced.

The suspension of Estyn inspections in schools in Wales has been extended to include the Autumn term with a "new approach" to inspections being piloted in 2022.

School performance measures will also be suspended for 2021/2022, with the categorisation of schools not taking place in the next academic year.

It is hoped the announcement will reduce administrative burdens on schools and allow teachers to focus on pupils impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools will not be inspected this year, allowing for a "new approach" in the spring term Credit: PA

In April, the NASUWT teaching union called for the implementation of a new school curriculum to be delayed to help teachers and students recover from the pandemic.

The new Curriculum for Wales is set to be introduced next year after it was recently approved during a Parliamentary vote.

Reacting to the news Laura Doel, Director of NAHT Cymru said: “NAHT Cymru has campaigned for Estyn inspections to be put on hold following a truly challenging year for schools and it is pleasing that the voices of our members have been heard.

“Schools in Wales were promised an inspection-free year to allow them to concentrate on new curriculum development. COVID-19 forced schools into dealing with the crisis, rightly choosing to focus on supporting learners at home and in school. For many schools, the development work on the new curriculum and additional training for staff necessarily took a back seat. For inspections to resume in September would have been a mistake and a distraction to the priority of COVID-19 recovery in schools. Fortunately, Estyn recognises the situation faced in schools and is working to support the profession.

“I am heartened to hear that Estyn plans to pilot new inspection arrangements with schools that agree to take part. It is vital that the new arrangements are trialled in schools ahead of implementation to ensure they are fit for purpose.

“If the new curriculum is to succeed; if recovery is to be our focus and if wellbeing of learners and staff is going to be at the heart of everything we do in education, it is vital that schools are given the space they need to allow that to happen."

Jeremy Miles Credit: Welsh Government

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said the coming year will be used to "renew and reform, putting learners' progression at the heart of everything we do."

He said: “The clear message I’ve received from the education workforce is that they are determined to do all they can to help learners progress, but there are pressures that are affecting their ability to do this. I have listened and am taking action to support them.

“The action announced today build on the range of measures we’ve already taken this year to ease pressure and provide flexibility. This is being backed by over £150m of funding to support wellbeing, learning and teaching this year.

“I will continue to work with schools, leaders and learners on what other steps we can take to create space in the system in order to support our collective efforts to renew and reform.”

Read More: