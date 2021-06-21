Wales have made it to the knockout stages of Euro 2020, despite losing 1-0 to Italy in Rome on Sunday.

It was a case of victory in defeat as Wales' marginally superior goal difference compared to Switzerland meant their Euro dreams can continue.

Understandably, it was a tense match for Wales fans who watched from living rooms and pubs across the country.

Here's how they reacted as the game unfolded.

Some fans were lucky enough to soak up the atmosphere in Rome Credit: PA

Not every fan was lucky enough to soak up the post-match atmosphere in Rome, but for those who were there they certainly made sure to make friends with the locals.

Most fans settled for a trip to the pub to watch the game.

Most fans opted to watch the match at home or at the pub Credit: PA

As the first half drew to a close Italy took their chance to get ahead with a goal from Matteo Pessina in the 39th minute.

Italy were proving just how dangerous a team they could be - the side haven't conceded a single goal in 1,000 minutes of football.

Wales fans were right to feel nervous now.

Things weren't looking good after a first half goal from Italy Credit: PA

Things went from bad to worse as midfielder Ethan Ampadu was shown the red card for a late challenge on Bernardeschi.

Ampadu was seen being comforted by Gareth Bale as he left the pitch.

Ethan Ampadu comforted by Gareth Bale after his red card Credit: PA

Italy continued to put pressure on but in the second half came Wales' best chance of a goal courtesy of Bale.

But the shot missed its mark, flying high over the crossbar.

Fans react as Wales almost equalise Credit: PA

Even one man down, Wales defence was resolute and they held firm against the Italian side.

After a tense 90 minutes, Robert Page's side kept Italy from scoring again, sealing their passage to the latter stages of Euro 2020.

Fans' delight as Wales makes it through to the next stage of the tournament Credit: PA

