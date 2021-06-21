Minor changes to coronavirus regulations in Wales come into force from today (Monday) after the First Minister delayed any major easements by four weeks.

On Friday, Mark Drakeford said concerns around the Delta variant of the virus meant he would only be making "smaller amendments" to the rules this time.

From today, the cap on the number of people who can attend a wedding, civil partnership, reception or wake in Wales has been lifted.

The number of guests permitted will now be determined by size of the venue, following a risk assessment.

Previously, the number of people who could attend an indoor wedding reception at a regulated premises, such as a restaurant or hotel, was capped at 30.

Wakes were previously only permitted in regulated premises for up to 50 people outdoors and 30 indoors.

Outdoor wedding receptions recently came under new rules for outdoor events that say the number of people present should not exceed 4,000 standing or 10,000 seated.

The number of guests allowed at weddings and civil partnerships now depends on the size of the venue. Credit: PA Images

Small grassroots music and comedy venues will now be able to operate on the same basis as hospitality venues under the minor changes announced.

This means you can visit with your own household, or as a group of up to six people from no more than six households - not including children under 11 from the households, or carers for a member of these households.

Social distancing must still be maintained from others not in your household.

The total number of people allowed inside depends on the size of the venue, and organisers must follow strict coronavirus safety regulations.

Also announced as part of the changes is that primary school children in the same school contact group or bubble will be able to stay overnight in a residential outdoor education centre.

The Welsh Government said its programme of pilot events in theatre, sport and other sectors will continue to run during June and July, testing ways larger numbers of people can gather safely.

However, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, along with ice-skating rinks, remain closed.

The regulations will be reviewed again on July 15.

The rules for grassroots music and comedy venues have been brought into line with hospitality regulations. Credit: PA Images

What are the main coronavirus rules in Wales?

You must:

Only form an extended household with no more than two other households, and these households should stay the same

Not meet with anyone other than your extended household indoors in your home

Wear a face covering in all indoor public places, unless exempt

Not meet with more than five other people in indoor regulated settings, such as cafes, restaurants and pubs, unless you are meeting with people you live with

Meet no more than 29 other people outdoors, including in private gardens, public spaces and outdoor areas of regulated premises such as cafes, restaurants and pubs

You should:

Follow social distancing rules with people you do not live with, or who are not in your extended household

Work from home if you can

Minimise travel to areas with higher coronavirus rates

Read more: