Five Welshmen have been named in the British and Irish Lions' starting XV to face Japan on Saturday, as the Lions look to build momentum ahead of their South Africa tour.

Alun Wyn Jones - who will captain this year's side - has been named alongside Dan Biggar, Ken Owens, Liam Williams and Josh Adams to play against the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finalists at Murrayfield.

Wyn Jones and Taulupe Faletau have been named as replacements in head coach Warren Gatland's matchday squad.

Sixteen and a half thousand supporters will be allowed in to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium to see the contest, the first ever clash between a Lions side and Japan.

Following Saturday's clash with Japan the Lions then head for South Africa where they will take on the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on July 3.

The South Africa tour climaxes with a three Test series against current Rugby World Cup champions the Springboks, starting on July 24.

The British and Irish Lions last enjoyed a series victory in 2013, their first in 16 years, in Sydney when they overcame Australia 2-1.

Alun Wyn Jones, a replacement captain in place of the injured Sam Warburton, helped lead the side to a memorable 41-16 win in the third Test.

South Africa also holds positive memories for the Lions, with the class of 1997 securing a 2-1 series win.

Speaking to ITV News on Sunday, former Lions and Scotland captain Gavin Hastings said he felt Alun Wyn Jones had everything required to be a successful Lions leader and could return "an absolute hero".

He said: "For Alun Wyn there's a lot to deal with. He's going to have to deal with a lot of the media, he's going to have to deal with a lot of speaking and it's part and parcel of being Lions captain.

"Alun Wyn is a very experienced man. He's on his fourth Lions tour which is just extraordinary in the modern era and I think only Brian O'Driscoll has achieved that since the game went professional.

"He's an awesome player and he'll be a great leader for the Lions and he will come back an absolute hero were they to win two out of the three test matches."