There will be no fanzones in Cardiff for Wales' next Euro 2020 game this weekend, the council have confirmed.

Wales reached the knockout stage of the tournament on Sunday, despite losing 1-0 to Italy in Rome.

Robert Page's side finished above Switzerland on goal difference to take second place in Group A and now head to Amsterdam where they will face Denmark on Saturday.

Fans have been watching games from pubs across Wales Credit: PA

On Monday, football fans planning to head to the Netherlands were warned they could face not being allowed into the country.

For those unable to watch in the stadiums, fanzones have been a place to gather to soak up the atmosphere. In 2016, the Principality Stadium hosted fans as Wales reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

But as the coronavirus pandemic continues and with concerns over the spread of the Delta variant, Cardiff Council say they will not be able to put any in place.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: "Our priority must always be the public health of our local communities. Given rising case numbers, and increasing concerns around the spread of the Delta variant, and in accordance with public health advice, the Council is not currently able to consider holding a fanzone in Cardiff.

“A Covid-compliant event would require a comprehensive range of public health measures in order to be delivered safely and without posing a threat to public health.

“The need to enforce social-distancing requirements would significantly restrict numbers and, in general, would serve to compromise the fanzone experience, which would likely be a far cry from what we all enjoyed back in 2016.

“We would encourage fans to book a table to watch the game safely at one of the city’s many hospitality venues. The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for the hospitality industry and the Euros offer people a chance to support their local venues, and the local economy, as well as supporting Wales.”

Euro 2020: