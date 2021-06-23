'Foolish' driver caught speeding at 149mph with young son in the car

A driver was caught speeding at a "whopping" 149 miles per hour with his young son in the car, police said.

The man was clocked as he passed a roads policing officer at Broughton, Flintshire, with his 14-year-son as a passenger.

North Wales Police later tweeted to say: "We literally have no words."

The force said the driver has been reported for the offence and will appear in court.

"He'll have to explain his foolish actions to a judge," they added.

The tweet included the hashtag #Fatal5 - a term for the five biggest contributory factors in road traffic collisions resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

The 'fatal five' are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink or drug driving, using a mobile phone whilst driving, and careless or reckless driving.

Earlier this year, a driver who was stopped by police for driving at 122mph on the M5 told officers that he was travelling back from Wales after getting a haircut.

Last year, another driver admitted reaching speeds of up to 160mph during the first lockdown, with road safety campaigners warning some motorists were taking advantage of the quieter roads.