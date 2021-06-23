A husband and wife from Rhyl have always thought their relationship was special, but now they have been told it is record breaking too.

James Lusted, 33, and wife Chloe, 27, have been confirmed by Guinness World Records as having one of the greatest height differences in the world with nearly two foot between them.

Chloe is 5ft 5.4 in, making her 1ft 10 taller than her husband who stands at 3ft 7 in.

James and Chloe are now world record holders for the married couple (different sexes/ taller woman) category Credit: Guinness World Records

James has a rare form of Dwarfism known as Diastrophic Dysplasia, something which he admits made him question if he'd ever find someone to spend his life with.

He said: "I came to a point where I had to say to myself that dwarfism doesn’t own me, I own dwarfism. I just wanted to be the same as everyone else and I just wanted to live my life in a big way, in a little body.

"Being 3ft 7 it's tricky sometimes, but I can do everything you can do just in a different way."

The pair first met through friends in 2012, whilst at a local pub, shortly after James had carried the Olympic torch through their home town. Four years later James popped the question on a trip to north Wales.

Chloe said: "I always knew I wanted a big wedding, with all my friends and family and I think James was the same.

"We got married in the church that my sister got married in so carried on the tradition. It was lots of people, a big celebration, exactly what I wanted."

Fours years on from their wedding, James and Chloe now have a two-year-old daughter called Olivia.

"We're living the dream. Having children just changes your life, it's brilliant", James said.

The couple first met in 2012 and were married in 2016 Credit: Guinness World Records

The couple may now have a certificate to say their relationship breaks records, but there has never been any doubt in their minds that their love story was special.

Chloe said: "Our love story has taught us and taught others that you can't judge a book by its cover and to love the person no matter who they are."