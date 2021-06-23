Three men charged and fourth arrested following drugs raid in Welshpool

Three men have been charged with drug trafficing offences following a police operation in Welshpool on Monday.

Up to 80 officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were involved in the search operation at the Leighton Arches caravan park, where three people were arrested.

During the operation substances believed to be class A and B drugs were seized.

Michael Power, 19, and John Paul Power, 25, have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Patrick David Stokes, 32, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine. The men have been remanded in police custody.

On Tuesday, a further man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine and the 24-year-old remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said: “This was a significant operation as part of our commitment to eliminate the risk caused by illegal substances in our communities.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and we will provide updates as and when appropriate.”