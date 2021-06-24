Play video

A Welsh artist has created a piece of artwork dedicated to the #FreeBritney movement amid the star's battle to end a conservatorship over her.

Nathan Wyburn, an artist who creates impressive portraits of celebrities using every day objects used a "Free Britney" stamp to make a giant feature of the pop singer.

It comes as Britney Spears pleaded with a judge in America to end the “abusive” court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

Britney Spears made an emotive plea to the court to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Nathan told ITV News he has been a Britney fan since he "was a kid" and said it has been "heartbreaking to watch her struggles".

"Making art about current and important events has always been a theme throughout my work.

"I listened to the live audio last night and it’s simply shocking what’s been done to her. I hope she gets out of the conservatorship and gets her life back. I hope the art can help spread the word."

Nathan used a stamp to create the art Credit: Nathan Wyburn

In a timelapse video posted to TikTok, Nathan films himself creating the art and then turns to face the camera wearing a piece of tape across his mouth which says "Free Britney".

Spears told a Los Angeles hearing that she "deserved a life" as she sought to end her father's 13-year legal control of her relationships, money and career.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” Ms Spears said in a long, emotional and sometimes profane speech, in which she condemned the legal arrangement and her father, who has controlled it for most of its existence.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said. “I deserve to have a life.”

Campaigners and the media were outside the court in LA for the hearing Credit: PA

Mariah Carey, Halsey and Khloe Kardashian were among the stars sharing messages of support for the singer.

During bombshell testimony on Wednesday, Spears also told the court she wants to be freed from the legal arrangement that controls her life, so she can marry boyfriend Sam Asghari and start a family.

During Wednesday's hearing, judge Brenda Penny said a decision on ending the conservatorship cannot be taken until a request is formally lodged with the court.

Samuel Ingham, Spears's lawyer, said he will discuss the next steps with the star.