Report by Mike Griffiths

Doctors, nurses and midwives are again calling for an "urgent, significant and well-earned" pay rise.

Members of nine health unions are putting pressure on ministers to deliver a pay rise that they say "keeps up with the cost of living."

Currently, more than half of the Welsh government's budget is spent on the health services. But, the medics say it is "not enough."

Nicky Hughes, from RCN Wales sais: "The pay hasn't kept up with the cost of living. Nurses for a variety of reasons have seen less pay in their pay packets now when they did and actually if we look at the context, nurses are taking on more and more complex roles, more responsibility."

When asked about where the extra money for a pay rise would come from, Nicky said: "It's a difficult decision that the government are going to have to make but it is a political decision.

"This is being disadvantaged throughout the Covid pandemic. They've worked long hours, they've always shown up to the front line, they've put their lives at risk.

The Welsh Government says it values the "incredible work" done by NHS workers and is wait ing for the pay review bodies to publish their findings before making a decision.

Dr David Bailey from BMA Cymru said:

"Some of the things that we're looking for, mental health support, better facilities at work need not cost a great deal. Also we can probably do something different with our estates at the moment."

The pay review bodies are expected to publish their work later this month.

In an open letter to the Welsh Government it states that the "NHS staff have exhausted themselves physically and mentally."

It read: "In the past year Covid-19 has taken a terrible toll on our society.

"Many have sadly lost their lives and no one has been untouched by the pandemic.

"Throughout Wales, the NHS and its staff have been both vital and central to supporting the people of Wales.

"NHS staff have exhausted themselves physically and mentally in their efforts to tackle the virus and support patients in a system that was already underfunded and struggling.

"It is therefore our belief that there has never been a time when the need for an urgent and significant pay rise for NHS staff has been so great - a belief shared by so many people across Wales."

"Retaining and rewarding the skilled, dedicated and experienced NHS staff will have massive benefits on the health and wellbeing of Wales."