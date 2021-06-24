Wales fans hoping to cheer on the national team in their Euro 2020 match against Denmark have been warned to stay at home, even though fans of the opposite side can attend the game in person.

Fans of both countries were initially told they would not be granted entry into the Netherlands due to coronavirus restrictions, but Denmark fans were told on Tuesday that they would be allowed entry to watch their last-16 match against Wales.

This is because Denmark is in the EU Schengen travel area - and Wales is not.

Eluned Morgan MS, Minister for Health and Social Services, said: "Anyone thinking about travelling overseas to watch Wales play will need to quarantine at home for 10 days when they return to Wales. This is a mandatory, legal requirement. They will also need to book and pay for a mandatory PCR test on day two and day eight of their quarantine.

"Importantly, the regulations in place in Wales are only one part of the requirements for travel – anyone planning to travel must also check the requirements and restrictions for entry into those countries.

"In the case of the Netherlands, the Dutch police authorities have said they will not be letting Wales fans into the country.

"For all countries outside the EU Schengen travel area a travel ban is in place, unless a country is on the EU safe list. The UK is not on this list and therefore a ban on travel to the Netherlands is in place for all non-essential travel. Visiting to watch a football match is classed as non-essential travel.

"The Netherlands has also put in place requirements for mandatory quarantine and testing for arrivals. The UK Government advises against all but essential travel to the Netherlands."

Wales reached the knockout stage of the tournament on Sunday, despite losing 1-0 to Italy in Rome.

Robert Page's side finished above Switzerland on goal difference to take second place in Group A and now head to Amsterdam to face Denmark.

The Netherlands currently classes the UK as a 'very high-risk' country under coronavirus regulations, meaning mandatory self-quarantine and additional testing requirements are in place.

Anyone who fails to comply may be fined €339, or just under £300.

At Tuesday's First Minister's Questions, Mark Drakeford said that despite the change in rules for Denmark fans the Welsh Government stood by its original position of advising against any travel for Euro 2020

A Dutch government spokesperson told ITV News: "Unfortunately, there is an entry ban in effect for people outside the EU/Schengen area.

"This is because we want to halt the introduction of variants of the coronavirus. Unless people fall into one of the exemption categories, fans cannot enter the Netherlands. There is no exemption for supporters.

"Because Denmark is within the EU, supporters can enter the Netherlands. However, they have to stick to the rules regarding quarantine and testing, as can be found on our website.

"The Dutch authorities strongly support the Danish and Welsh statements to stay home and watch the game in their own countries."

The Welsh Government is also advising everyone – not just football fans – against travelling overseas this summer. "This is the year to stay at home", it said.

The health minister is also urging anyone considering following the British and Irish Lions rugby tour to South Africa next month to heed this message and not to travel to that country.

Ms Morgan said: "Rugby fans, like football fans, need to play their part in helping to keep Wales safe.

"South Africa is listed as a ‘red’ country, given the risks posed by the variants of concern present, which could have a damaging effect to our vaccine programme if brought to the UK. The Beta variant, dominant in South Africa, is better at avoiding the protective effect of the Covid vaccines than other variants."

Anyone arriving to the UK having been in a red country during the previous 10 days, must enter into a managed quarantine facility (quarantine hotel) at a minimum cost of £1,750 for 10 days near their port of entry and take PCR tests on day two and day eight. A fine of up to £10,000 can be imposed for failure to comply.