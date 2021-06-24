Tenby's North Beach named as 'one of the most photogenic beaches' in the world

Tenby's North Beach has been named as 'one of the most photogenic beaches' in the world amongst the likes of Kelingking Beach in Bali and Australia's Bondi Beach, according to a new survey.

Research carried out by the finance site Money analysed more than 26 million Instagram hashtags associated with the world's most popular beaches.

It found that Tenby's popular beach - which is famous for its pastel-coloured houses overlooking the harbour - had 343 pictures shared on Instagram for every metre.

North Beach has also been awarded a Blue Flag for the European standard for water quality, safety and environmental management.

The 'most beautiful beaches' in the world:

1. Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Bali

2. Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia

3. Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand

4. Tropea Beach, Calabria, Italy

5. Navagio Beach, Zakynthos, Greece

6. Hanauma Bay, Hawaii, USA

7. Tenby North Beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales

8. Praia do Camilo, Lagos, Portugal

9. Boulders Beach, Cape Town, South Africa

10. Blue Point Beach, Ungasan, Bali

Tenby's North Beach is a popular picture spot. Credit: Chris Grandon

The Pembrokeshire beach also earned itself in the top spot in the 'most photogenic' beaches in the UK, with Caswell Bay in Swansea as the only other Welsh beach to feature on the list.

The 'most beautiful beaches' in the UK:

1. Tenby North Beach, Pembrokeshire

2. Margate Beach, Kent

3. Durdle Door, Dorset

4. Brighton Beach, Sussex

5. Daymer Day Beach, Cornwall

6. Caswell Bay, Swansea

7. Pedn Vounder, Cornwall

8. Achmelvich Beach, Sutherland, Scotland

9. Crooklets Beach, Bude

10. Bigbury-on-Sea Beach, Devon

The beach is popular with tourists around the world. Credit: technodean2000 on Flickr

Following the results from the survey, we've been asking you to send in your pictures of your favourite beaches in Wales.

Here are some of your beach pictures that you've been sending in:

Trearddur Bay, Anglesey Credit: Anthony Ward

Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire Credit: Stephen P Reyns

Rhossili Bay, Swansea Credit: Gareth Lovering