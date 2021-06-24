Play video

Full report by Work and Economy Correspondent Carole Green

As home improvements soar during the pandemic, the construction industry says it is experiencing a boom - but there are warnings from businesses that an "unprecedented" rise in prices for building materials could pose a problem for the sector.

Paul Pierce owns a building suppliers in Rhyl where demand for materials like timber and steel have been huge.

Like many other businesses, Paul has had to order supplies up to four months in advance to meet demand and make sure his builder's merchants remains fully stocked.

This demand has seen an increase in price, with the price of some timbers rising by up to 40% over the last nine months.

But the boom is proving positive for his business.

He told ITV News, "Business is just off the clock at the moment, the demand is absolutely ridiculous - it's beyond ridiculous.

"It's a really good thing for the business, challenging but excellent for our sector."

Play video

Construction is the fifth largest industry in Wales with over 10% of people here employed within the sector.

Many construction businesses offer fixed prices when work is contracted, but with prices for materials rising, it is difficult to predict just how much a project could cost.

110,000 People employed in construction industry

Mike Garnett's business provides construction work for public sector clients but he has sometimes struggled to source materials.

He says he has experienced rising prices during previous boom periods but never to the extent he has witnessed over the past five months.

He said: "I've been in this trade all my life and the level of price increases that we're experiencing in the last four or five months is unprecedented, never seen anything like it in my life to be quite frank.

"It's difficult to sustain in this climate because all of our work is for public sector clients, private clients and we're trying to give fixed price contracts and it's impossible to hold a price.

"Some jobs we've got over a period of two years and it's just impossible because we can't predict how much materials are going up."

Play video

What's behind the boom and rising prices?

Analysis by Work and Economy Correspondent Carole Green

The Construction Industry is a thermometer if you want to test the temperature of the wider Economy. It can be the first to go into a downturn and the first to emerge.

Right now in Wales construction is booming. Builders are reporting full order books and materials are in short supply. But what's driving the growth?

Firstly it's pent up demand. Those families whose jobs are secure and whose incomes have remained stable during the pandemic, have less debt, more savings and more to spend. With foreign travel largely grounded, people are improving their homes. Working from home has also put more focus on where we live, and our use of space. So spare bedrooms and garages are being converted into offices and builders have waiting lists for months. Along side these private projects, there are also large scale public building schemes underway and in the pipeline- Housing Association house builds across Wales and infrastructure projects like the South Wales Metro finally in sight.

Couple this demand with reduced supply due to the down turn in production last year and slower delivery in the supply chain due to Brexit changes, and the price of materials has shot up. Timber is up around 40 per cent this year, the price of steel is rising too.

9,000 More construction workers needed by 2025

The construction sector in Wales is planning for growth. New and more skills are needed. The Construction Industry Training Board here forecasts Wales will need another 9,000 construction workers by 2025. The sector currently employs 110,000 people. Trades are largely and traditionally dominated by men but this anticipated growth offers an opportunity for the sector and for women who are currently under represented in the workforce.

With research showing pay rates are set to rise, changing the image of construction and getting more girls to see it as a viable career path is one way of helping to close the gender pay gap in Wales.

Construction is not quite at pre-pandemic output levels yet, but the recovery is well underway and industry insiders expect the price increases to continue into the Autumn.

Read more: