Fifth man charged in connection with murder of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff

A fifth man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Cardiff.

Tomasz Waga's body was discovered on a street in Penylan on 28 January this year.

Ledjan Qevani, 33, from Wood Green in London, has been charged with murder. He was due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court today.

Four men have already been charged in connection with Mr Waga's death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Three others - Gledis Mehalla, 19, Elidon Elezi, 22, and Artan Pelluci, 29 - remain wanted on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are still trying to find this Mercedes, which they say could contain vital evidence. Credit: South Wales Police

Detectives are also still trying to find a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX, which they believe could contain vital evidence. It was last seen in Cardiff on the day Mr Waga died.

The car's previous owner, who lives in Cardiff, is not connected to the investigation, police said.

A £5,000 reward remains on offer from Crimestoppers for information on the whereabouts of the Mercedes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police on the 101 number, or give information via the Major Investigation Public Portal.