"He was frightened of nothing" - that's the impression the 10-year-old Danny Ward made at his local club.

18 years later, and the Wrexham-born goalkeeper is living up to that reputation in Wales' Euro 2020 campaign.

Despite some disappointment from fans over experienced Wayne Hennessey's absence, a shining performance by Ward against Italy validated his place in the squad.

The 28-year-old diffused several Italian threats, and Wales qualified for the knockout stages despite a 1-0 loss.

He is set to appear against Denmark on Saturday in what will be his fourth successive start at this summer's tournament – an achievement that has been a long time in the making.

Cledwyn Ashford first met Ward when he was 10 years old. Credit: ITV Wales

Cledwyn Ashford has been involved with Wrexham AFC for around 25 years, and remembers first meeting Ward as a youngster.

Cledwyn said: "He came to play for what was then known as Flintshire Primary School.

"For a goalkeeper he was a bit unusual really, but then he started to play.

"He was one of the bravest little goalkeepers we've ever had. He was frightened of nothing."

He explained that Ward was coached by former Wales international Joey Jones, who Ward described as one of his heroes growing up.

Cledwyn added: "When you see him playing now you can see Joey Jones' attitude, he's 100%.

"So at that time you knew he was going to go places."

Ward has been at Leicester City since 2018 but has only made 14 appearances. Credit: PA Images

Ward has spent the majority of his career as a back-up. He made just three appearances at Liverpool between 2012 and 2018, with loan moves to Morecambe, Aberdeen and Huddersfield Town during that time.

He joined Leicester City in 2018 but has only made 14 appearances and is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Foxes.

With 96 caps, Hennessey's starting place for Wales had rarely been threatened until he suffered an injury last November.

Ward stepped in and is now set to make his 17th Wales appearance.

Head coach Rob Page has described his performance throughout the tournament as "outstanding" and "assured".

"He gave me a headache with regards to the selection," he added.

Ward said he has always been focused on becoming Wales No1. Credit: FAW

Ward described his journey: "My mindset has always been about being a No1.

"If you're sat on the bench obviously you want to be playing, you can't be doubting yourself. That's why we all play football, we want to play games."

He described the "strange and unique" experience of being a goalkeeper.

"There's only one shirt. We can't go and play in multiple positions, our job is very specific."

Speaking about playing for Wales, he added: "I don't know whether it's the camaraderie we have and the team spirit, the will and the desire, the fans.

"I can't explain it, but all I know is we're all extremely, extremely proud to wear the dragon on our chest and I think that makes a big difference for us."