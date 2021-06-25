A person rang 999 because they had left their handbag on the bus in the latest example of people misusing the emergency service.

Gwent Police said calling 999 in a non-emergency could mean the difference between life or death for someone else.

The force has launched the 'Make the Right Choice' campaign to make it easier for people to know when and how to contact the police.

On a separate occasion, someone called 999 saying: “Our neighbour's dog is in our back garden but she’s in work, so we don’t know what to do."

In another call to the non-emergency 101 number - intended for police matters that are not as urgent - a person told the operator: “I can’t get through to the DVLA as wait times are long. Do you have any other numbers for them?”

Can I wash my horse? 999 call made during lockdown

In 2020, Gwent Police said it had been inundated with "ridiculous" 999 calls during lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

One person rang to enquire if they were allowed to buy printer ink and another asked if they would be permitted to go and wash their horse.

And earlier this year, the Welsh Ambulance Service shared details of inappropriate calls they had received in 2020 as crews worked tirelessly to save lives.

A pigeon with a broken wing, a caller unable to sleep and onion juice in someone's eyes were among the reasons people wanted emergency medical assistance.

The ambulance service has also received inappropriate calls for urgent medical help. Credit: PA Images

Superintendent Matt Williams from Gwent Police is in charge of the first point of contact service.

He said: “People have been misusing the 999 service, which could be a matter of life or death for someone in our community.

"We are urging members of our community to please make the right choice when contacting us."

Always dial 999 in an emergency:

If there is danger to life or property

Reporting a crime that is in progress

A suspect is nearby

Violence is being used or threatened

Non-emergency reporting on 101/online and via social media:

Crimes that have already happened

Anti-social behaviour

An incident which doesn’t pose an immediate harm/risk

Incidents that don’t require an emergency response

When to contact your local authority:

Stray dogs

Noise complaints

Parking issues

Fly-tipping

Read more: