A grieving mother is pleading for the return of her stolen phone containing cherished pictures of two of her sons who died within a day of each other.

Rosemary Davies said she feels like she "lost another part of them all over again" when the device was taken from her handbag while out shopping in Wrexham last week.

It comes after her son, Scott Bellis, 29, died of an overdose on May 29, 2019, prompting her 36-year-old son, Bobby Jones, to spend the night at her home to comfort her.

But the already mourning mother tragically woke to find Bobby had also died.

An inquest heard the stress of losing his sibling played a part.

The heartbroken mother-of-five said the photographs on her iPhone 11 were all she had left of them.

Speaking to North Wales Live, Rosemary said: "I'm absolutely devastated and it feels like I've lost another part of them all over again.

"The photographs are all I have left of them and while I've had many of them printed, there were still some on there that haven't been."

She added: "The phone isn't the issue, it's not the phone I want back, it's the photos on the phone that matter to me and my family.

"I'm still grieving and will never get over the fact that both of my boys went within 24 hours of each other.

"It's the memories on it that are so cherished, my grandson is still struggling to sleep in his own bed after losing his dad and the phone was a comfort for him to look back on his dad's life."

Rosemary said the theft happened while she was shopping in the former Woolworths store, One Below, in Wrexham town centre on June 18.

She said CCTV footage shows a group of men taking the phone from her bag. The phone case also contained her bank cards.

Police are now investigating.

She added: "I beg, whoever has the phone to please hand it in, I don't want to take any further action with the police, I'm not interested in taking things further, if they just hand me back the phone that's all I need."

Still seeking bereavement counselling, Rosemary says she struggles to accept the double tragedy and still expects Scott and Bobby to walk through the door, laughing and joking as they did.

She even keeps their numbers and social media accounts stored on her phone.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “An officer was approached at 2.17pm on Friday, June 18, reporting that a phone and bank cards had been stolen from a her bag in One Below on Regent Street, Wrexham.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or via the live web chat, quoting reference Z086928.”