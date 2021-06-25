Mark Drakeford has said there are "legitimate public interest questions to be answered" after images were published appearing to show Health Secretary Matt Hancock in an embrace with his aide.

Matt Hancock has now apologised for breaking social distancing rules. However, the Health Secretary made clear he intends to resist calls for his resignation.

When asked about the matter during a press conference, Mr Drakeford said: "I think there is a legitimate distinction to be drawn between what people do in their private lives and what they do in their public lives.

"I'm not trying to make points about what people do as entirely private matters, but in the case of Mr Hancock it does seem to me that there are some issues that are of genuine public interest.

"I do think there are questions that need to be answered about whether those rules were broken, the social distancing rules.

"Mr Hancock himself was very quick to condemn a senior academic from Imperial College when he was found breaching those rules, so I think there are questions, legitimate public interest questions, to answer there.

"I think there are legitimate public interest questions to be answered about how individuals are appointed if they turn out to be in a different sort of relationship with the minister who was responsible for their appointment.

"Certainly here in Wales, I always expect the whole of our ministerial team to observe the rules that we expect other people to observe.

"You can't make laws for other people and then not be willing to abide by them yourself."

Matt Hancock has apologised for breaking social distancing rules after he was pictured kissing a close aide Credit: PA Images

In a brief statement, Mr Hancock said he is "very sorry" that he has let people down, but that he remains focused on his job tackling the pandemic.

"I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances, I have let people down and am very sorry," he said.

"I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter."

The Sun published images, apparently captured from CCTV footage, of the couple together which are said to have been taken on May 6 at the headquarters of the Department of Health and Social Care.

The Health Secretary hired Ms Coladangelo as an unpaid adviser on a six-month contract in March last year, before appointing her as a non-executive director at the department.