Rescuers' equipment stolen moments after saving kayaker's life

Two heroes had their rescue equipment stolen moments after they had saved the life of a poorly-equipped kayaker off the coast of Anglesey.

Rescue instructor Ian Wooldridge, 54, and his student Johny Windsor, 73, were enjoying a day of coasteering when they saw the kayaker in difficulty near South Stack cliffs.

The man - who couldn't swim - was paddling a cheap inflatable kayak and wearing nothing but swimming trunks.

He was battling strong currents near rocks known as 'The Fangs', where the swirling waters can test even the most experienced kayaker.

“Trying to paddle against the current there is like to trying to battle up the Colorado River,” said Johny.

“It is extremely dangerous. The kayaker was at great risk of being swept to his death.”

Waving to the panic-stricken kayaker from shoreline rocks, the pair beckoned him to paddle across the current towards the shore.

But when he shouted that he couldn’t swim and couldn’t make it to shore, they knew they had a problem on their hands.

Johny said: “As he wasn’t wearing a flotation vest, we had nothing to grab hold of if he went in the water.

“So instead we jumped in and pulled the kayak to the rocks. He still couldn’t get out, so we maneuvered him around the headland towards still water.

“Although still clearly shocked, he was able to paddle to the beach from there.”

After rescuing the man, Ian stripped off his flotation vest, helmet and goggles, leaving them to dry on railings at Porthdafarch beach. The equipment was clearly marked with the words 'Rescue' and 'First Responder'.

The pair then walked over to offer a few words of safety advice to the kayaker they had just rescued.

Fifteen minutes later they returned to collect Ian’s kit – only to discover it had been stolen.

On the coast, you may as well steal an ambulance or a fire engine. Johny Windsor

A local community group and several others have offered to replace Ian's kit.

Johny said the two were "gutted", adding: “We felt insulted. No right-minded person would do such a thing.

“This was Ian’s rescue gear, and clearly marked as such. It could have been needed for another rescue that day – someone could have died because of it.

“On the coast, you may as well steal an ambulance or a fire engine."

Holyhead Round Table awarded the two men £200 for replacement kit and several members of the public also offered to contribute.

The pair have also received a letter from the wife of the man they rescued, who was keen to offer recompense.

She wrote: “We both feel ashamed that we allowed this to happen, and we are extremely lucky and grateful that you spotted him in time.

“We are ready to contribute to the cost of your new equipment. Life is priceless.”

Another impressed individual wrote on social media: “Not all heroes wear capes - some wear wetsuits.”

