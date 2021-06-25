Senedd to allow visitors for first time since pandemic began in phased reopening

Play video

The Senedd will begin a phased reopening of its building - more than a year after it closed to visitors because of Covid restrictions.

It closed to visitors before the first UK-wide lockdown on 17 March 2020.

People will be able to book a free place in the public gallery to view chamber debates.

The Welsh Parliament has been off limits to the public during the pandemic and other parts of the building will remain closed for now.

It will also be the first time the public can view debates between members who were elected to the Senedd in May.

Members of the Senedd debate in the Welsh Parliament.

The capacity of the public gallery will be limited due to social distancing, and tickets will need to be booked no later than 4pm the day before.

Visitors will need to follow a one-way system and wear a face covering unless exempt.

In July 2020, members returned to the Senedd for the first time in three months for a hybrid session.

What is plenary?

Plenary is the full meeting of all 60 members of the Senedd, which takes place in the Siambr and online on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Plenary begins at 1.30pm and finishes at 5pm, although this can sometimes vary.

People can find out what will be discussed in Plenary by viewing the agenda for that meeting on the Senedd website, and hardcopies are also available at the information desk.

Proceedings are currently hybrid, meaning some members are physically present while others join to debate virtually via video call.