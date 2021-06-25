Wales to 'weigh up evidence' on eased travel restrictions for double-vaccinated

The Welsh Government has said it will "weigh up evidence" on whether to allow quarantine-free travel for the double-vaccinated between Wales and amber list countries.

It comes after the UK Government announced plans to make those in England with two doses of the Covid vaccine exempt from quarantining on return from amber list countries.

It means that anyone with two doses will be able to travel to an amber list country and won't need to self-isolate for 10 days on their return back to England.

Despite considering the same plans for Wales, the health minister has urged people to "holiday at home".

On Thursday, Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands were moved to the UK's green list.

The Welsh Government said it is continuing to follow the same traffic-light approach to travel as the rest of the UK.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said the government's "strong advice continues to be not to travel overseas". Credit: ITV Wales

Eluned Morgan said: "International travel is resuming but the pandemic is not over and protecting people’s health remains our main priority.

"Our strong advice continues to be not to travel overseas unless it is essential because of the risk of contracting coronavirus, especially new and emerging variants of concern.

"We are aware of the UK Government's proposals for easing restrictions for travellers who have received two vaccinations returning from amber list countries to England. We will weigh up all the available evidence and make a decision for Wales."

The UK Government has not yet confirmed when the exemption could come into force for England.

The decision comes as cases of the Delta variant of Covid continue to rise across parts of the UK, with confirmed cases increasing by more than a third across Wales in the last four days.

On Thursday, Public Health Wales revealed there were 708 confirmed cases - a 36% rise since Monday, when there were just 209 cases.

The First Minister is expected to give an update on the latest coronavirus situation in Wales on Friday.