Heartbreak for Wales as 4-0 loss against Denmark ends Euro 2020 campaign

Play video

Gareth Bale: 'I'd rather us go out like that kicking and screaming than laying off and doing nothing'

Wales are out of Euro 2020 after losing 4-0 to Denmark in their first knockout game of the tournament.

Despite some early first-half attempts from the reds in Amsterdam, the Danes doubled their lead three minutes after half-time, dashing Welsh hopes of a repeat of 2016 success.

They secured their win with a third goal minutes before full-time, before Wales' Harry Wilson was issued with a red card.

A fourth Danish goal was scored by the Martin Braithwaite deep into injury time after a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Watch highlights of Wales' defeat to Denmark here

Earlier in the game, Wales wanted a free-kick after Simon Kjaer collided with Moore but play was allowed to continue.

Fans of both countries were initially told they would not be granted entry into the Netherlands due to coronavirus restrictions, but Denmark fans were later told that they would be allowed entry to watch the match against Wales.

A limited number of Welsh fans showed their support at the Johan Cruyff Arena - with many of those able to access the country living in the EU Schengen travel area.

Danish fans attended in much bigger numbers than Welsh fans due to Covid restrictions. Credit: PA Images

Wales captain Gareth Bale described how the game changed after they conceded the first goal.

"We came out second-half trying to play and unfortunately made a mistake to concede the goal, which I guess killed the momentum on our side.

"Obviously to finish the game how we did is disappointing, the boys are frustrated, the boys are angry, it's understandable.

"I'd rather us go out like that kicking and screaming than laying off and doing nothing".

A win would have seen Wales enter the quarter finals of the tournament, facing either Netherlands or Czech Republic.

But Denmark will now go through to face the country that wins on Sunday.

Wales were cast in the role of outsiders in Amsterdam, with Denmark fuelled by support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their tournament opener.

Eriksen is now recovering following his on-pitch collapse.

Head coach Rob Page said earlier this week that Wales had overcome a logistical "nightmare" to reach the round of 16.

Only Switzerland and Sweden have travelled more miles than Wales during the cross-continent tournament.

Their defeat against Denmark is their heaviest in a European championship game.