Ambulance worker with incurable cancer dies days after marrying 'soulmate'

An ambulance worker has died just six weeks after being diagnosed with incurable stomach cancer.

Dorian Williams, 44, married his fiancé of nearly 11 years and became a grandfather for the first time just days before he died.

The ambulance technician married fiancé Louise after friends and colleagues raised £20,000 for their wedding.

Their daughter Natalia, nine, and Dorian’s stepchildren Nathan, 19, and heavily pregnant Naomi, 18, helped them celebrate their dream wedding at Oldwalls Gower.

The couple's week-old grandson Harlo-J was born just before Mr Williams lost his battle with cancer.

Mr Williams had worked for the Welsh Ambulance Trust in Swansea for two decades. Credit: Welsh Ambulance Service

Mr Williams, from Blaen-y-Maes, Swansea, began to experience symptoms in September, but put his lethargy down to working 12-hours shifts and his indigestion down to eating on the go.

He developed "unbearable" pain for which he took himself to A&E while on shift, and after a series of tests, received the news he had advanced stomach cancer which could not be cured.

Speaking in May, he said: "To be honest, none of my symptoms seemed out of place. I put my tiredness down to working 12-hour shifts and my indigestion down to eating on the move, such is the nature of the role.

"I didn't even have any pain until the later stages, by which point the cancer had spread.

"My advice to anyone with the same symptoms as I had, or to anyone experiencing unexplained changes to their body, is to visit their GP and get it checked out."

Before he died, Mr Williams urged anyone with potential cancer symptoms to see their GP. Credit: PA Images

Mr Williams had worked for the Welsh Ambulance Trust in Swansea for two decades.

Jeff Morris, the trust's operations manager for the Swansea Bay University Health Board area, said: "The sudden and sad loss of Dorian is being sorely felt right across the organisation, even by those who had never met him.

"Dorian was not just a skilled clinician for the ambulance service, he was also a trainin officer for St John Cymru Wales and a suicide first aid trainer, as well as a volunteer counsellor for the Jac Lewis Foundation in Ammanford.

"Essentially, his passion was for helping people - he was a selfless, gentle giant who would do anything for anyone."

Jason Killens, chief executive at the Welsh Ambulance Service, added: "All of us in team WAST work each day to contribute to the effort of saving lives, but we can never be prepared for when it comes to assisting the ones we are the closest to.

"We extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to all those who knew Dorian, but in particular his family, friends and colleagues."