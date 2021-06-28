Boy, 10, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Tredegar

A ten-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car which then drove away.

Gwent Police said the boy was hit by a dark-coloured BMW at a pedestrian crossing on the A4048 Beaufort Road in Tredegar just after 9pm on 27 June.

A 23-year-old man from Caerphilly is currently being questioned by police after being arrested for dangerous driving, failed to stop after an accident and driving under the influence of drugs.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.