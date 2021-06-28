Coronavirus: Where are infection levels highest in Wales?

Coronavirus cases in Wales have been rising in recent weeks, with the more highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 established as the dominant strain of new infections.

On Monday the UK collectively recorded 22,868 new coronavirus cases, the highest since January.

Earlier this month, the Welsh Government said it was accelerating the rollout of second vaccine doses to try and get ahead of the Delta variant's spread.

The national seven-day rolling average figure for new infections currently stands at 53.1 per 100,000 people with a test positivity rate of 3.6%, latest data from Public Health Wales shows.

In age-demographic terms, the majority of positive cases in Wales appear to be amongst people aged between 20 and 29, according to PHW data.

But where in Wales are infections highest?

Coronavirus infection levels are particularly high in Flintshire Credit: PA Images

Incidence levels of coronavirus are currently highest in Flintshire, where the infection rate is significantly high at 142.9 per 100,000 people.

The area's test positivity rate is 8.2%, more than double the national average.

Denbighshire also has substantially high levels of coronavirus infection, with an infection rate of 104.5 cases per 100,000 people.

In the south of Wales, both Swansea (65.2 per 100,000) and Cardiff (65.4 per 100,000) have high levels of infection relative to other parts of the country.

At a more local level, the Cathays South and Bute Park area of Cardiff has the highest rates of Covid-19 in Wales at 402.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Despite infections being on the rise in Wales the country has the lowest rate of coronavirus cases per head of any UK nation, the Education Minister Jeremy Miles told a briefing on Monday.

Swansea's local infection rate stands at 65.2 per 100,000 people Credit: PA Images

Areas of lower transmission in Wales include Merthyr Tydfil, Newport and Carmarthenshire which all have infection rates lower than 25 in every 100,000 people.

Public Health Wales data published on Monday revealed there have been a further 670 confirmed coronavirus cases although with no new deaths recorded in the latest period.

Numbers published on a Monday cover a 48-hour period and so are often likely to be higher.

On Wales' vaccination rollout 2,253,214 people have now been given a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine; 1,627,242 people have been given a two-dose course.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Wales' largest health board, has given out the most coronavirus vaccine doses in the country at 824,519.

Wales' coronavirus death toll stands at 5,575, according to Public Health Wales figures.

Last week First Minister Mark Drakeford told journalists that coronavirus cases were "likely to peak in late July".

He added that hospitalisations and deaths could subsequently peak in August.

Mr Drakeford made the comments based on scientific modelling of existing evidence.

Read more: