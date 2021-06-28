A pedestrian has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car and left on the road near Abersoch.

North Wales Police said the driver failed to stop and offer any kind of assistance to the pedestrian who lay in the road in a serious condition.

The incident happened on an unclassified road between Sarn Mellteyrn and Botwnnog at approximately 11pm on Saturday.

Officers are investigating debris from the scene to try and find the vehicle involved.

Officers are investigating and have urged the driver to come forward. Credit: PA Images

PC Alaw Roberts of the Roads Policing Unit said: "I sincerely hope the pedestrian makes a good recovery.

"Unfortunately the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene and offer any kind of assistance to the pedestrian who lay in the road in a serious condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing and debris from the scene will be examined to try and identify the vehicle involved. I would urge the driver to do the right thing and make contact with us.

"We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any knowledge of this collision to get in touch with us. It is very likely that the suspect’s vehicle would be damaged following the collision."