Jess Main reports live from Llanelli following the conclusion of the inquest

A fourteen-year-old boy who was found dead at his school "did not intend" to take his own life, a coroner has concluded.

Bradley John, 14, was found in a toilet block at St John Catholic Comprehensive School in September 2018 and later died in hospital.

Today at Llanelli Town Hall Coroner, Paul Bennett QC said although it was clear Bradley did take steps to suspend himself, he did not think the teenager intended to end his life.

Recording a verdict of misadventure, he told the court there was, “insufficient evidence to support a conclusion of suicide, due to a clear lack of intent to end his life.”

He continued, “This was clearly an intentional act on Bradley’s part, but one that went wrong”.

Bradley had been unaccounted for in school for almost an hour before he was found in a toilet cubicle by his sister and teaching staff.

Bradley's father has claimed his son was being bullied at school before his death

His father, Byron John, has long maintained his son was bullied, and expressed his disappointment at the verdict.

Carmarthenshire County Council, which runs the school, in partnership with the Diocese of Menevia, said their thoughts remain with Bradley's family and friends, and with "everyone involved in this tragic incident".

"We note the findings of the Coroner. These findings and the verdict will be fed into the independently led Child Practice Review currently being conducted by the Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board."

A spokesperson for the school previously said their thoughts and prayers remained with Bradley's family.