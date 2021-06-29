Credit: Kelly-Marie Watton died in a house fire in the early hours of Sunday 20 June.

The family of a mother-of-10 who died in a house fire in Flintshire have described her as the "life and joy of the party" who was "well-known and well-liked".

32-year-old Kelly-Marie Watton was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire that broke out on Moor Lane in Holywell on Sunday 20 June.

Emergency services attended the property on the Holyway estate in the early hours of the morning, where Ms Watton was found on a sofa.

She was the only person at the property when the fire broke out.

In a statement, Ms Watton's family said her death has left them in "complete despair".

The statement said: "Kelly-Marie Watton, aged only 32, was one of six children, having three sisters and two brothers.

"She was the eldest child to Jackie and Paul, she was a mum to 10 very beautiful children who she loved very much.

"She was also a very much adored auntie and cousin.

"Kelly was very well-known and very well-liked, always being described as 'being the life and joy of the party'.

"She has left her whole family in complete despair and she will be forever missed."

An inquest into the death of Ms Watton opened at Ruthin County Hall on Monday.

A coroner heard how she was identified by police officers using photographic identification.

The inquest was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are continuing to investigate the incident.