The body of a woman has been found in Bangor after a "large emergency service presence in the area".

North Wales Police confirmed that the body of a 39-year old-woman, who was local to the area, was discovered near Beach Road, Bangor on Tuesday evening.

Officers and colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Service attended and the woman was sadly pronounced dead. The coroner and family have been informed.

A police cordon remains in the area whilst investigations continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Boycott said: “We would like to give our heartfelt sympathies to the family.

"I understand that the large emergency services presence in the area may have caused concern to local people and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”