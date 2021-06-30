The independent charity Crimestoppers has launched a fresh appeal for information in tracking the whereabouts of three men wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Cardiff.

Tomasz Waga, 23, was found by a member of the public in Westville Road, Penylan, late on Thursday 28 January.

He had been assaulted and died from his injuries that day. It is believed that he travelled from Dagenham, east London to Newport Road, Cardiff.

Crimestoppers is appealing for information in tracking Artan Pelluci, 29, Elidon Elezi, 22 and 19-year-old Gledis Mehalla Credit: Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers is now offering three £5,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of: Gledis Mehalla, 19, Elidon Elezi, 22, and Artan Pelluci, 29.

Mr Mehalla and Mr Pelluci's last known addresses were in the Cathays area of Cardiff. While Mr Elezi's last known address was in London.

Five men have already been charged in connection with Mr Waga's death and a number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation.

Police continue to search for a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport with the registration plate BK09 RBX Credit: South Wales Police

A silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX, is yet to be found.

A Crimestoppers £5,000 reward is also available for anonymous information about the vehicle’s location.

Mick Duthie, Director of Operations at the charity Crimestoppers, said: "We are appealing to anyone with information about these wanted individuals and the silver Mercedes C200 vehicle to come forward and speak to our charity 100% anonymously as soon as possible.

"We would like to see justice for Tomasz’ loved ones."It is important to be clear that to assist anybody wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution.

"Our charity is here for people who feel unable to speak to police directly.

"We are independent and offer an alternative option when reporting crime.

"Since 1988, when Crimestoppers began, we have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions who have trusted us with their crime information."We know that the Mercedes was captured on CCTV in the Cathays area of Cardiff on 28 January.

"It is possible that the car has been sold, has a different number plate or is burnt out somewhere. Somebody knows what has happened to it. We urge anybody with information to do the right thing and contact us."