Businesses in Wales that continue to be financially impacted by coronavirus restrictions will be able to receive up to £25,000 in additional support, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The package of emergency support will cover businesses' operating costs for July and August and will be open to eligible businesses in the hospitality, leisure and tourism sectors - and their supply chains - who continue to be severely impacted by restrictions whether through full closure or limited trading ability.

That includes firms such as travel agents, attractions limited by social distancing and venues for school visits.

They will be able to apply for additional support between £1,000 and £25,000.

The Welsh Government said it believes this will be the final package of emergency support for those businesses able to trade, based on current Covid restrictions.

Although if new restrictions were required at a later date Ministers would review the need for more support, the Welsh Government said.

Venues for school trips will be eligible to apply for the funding, the Welsh Government said

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: "Since the start of the pandemic, we have pulled every lever we can to back Welsh businesses.

"We've provided in excess of £2.5bn funding to Welsh businesses, in a package that has been designed to complement and build on the support provided by the UK Government.

"We've also extended our 100% business rate relief package until the end of this financial year.

"This targeted approach, focussed particularly on backing small businesses and Welsh communities, has helped protect in excess of 160,000 Welsh jobs which might otherwise have been lost.

"To support businesses further, I am today announcing additional support to help cover the costs of those business in Wales that need to remain closed, or remain significantly impacted by Wales’ staged transition to Alert Level One, which was made necessary by the risks posed by the delta variant."

Vaughan Gething was appointed Economy Minister after holding on to his Cardiff South and Penarth seat in May's Senedd elections

In order to qualify for the support, businesses will have to demonstrate their turnover has reduced by 60% compared to the corresponding timeline in 2019 or equivalent.

An eligibility checker will open on the Business Wales website on July 5 for firms to check they are suitable to apply and assess how much support they may be entitled to.

The fund opens to applications on Tuesday 13 July and will close on Friday 23 July.

Separately, the Welsh Government also said it was intending to develop a Business Development and Recovery Fund, something it said would match fund business investment to help drive growth.

In response, the Welsh Conservatives said they wanted to see more detail from the Welsh Government.

Paul Davies, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for the Economy, said: "Any additional support for Welsh businesses is welcome but it is once again regrettable that such a statement is given to the press before the Welsh Parliament.

"Sadly, businesses are still paying the price for Labour’s broken promises during the Senedd election and it's therefore vital this money makes its way to firms as quickly as possible so Welsh jobs can be protected.

"As we've seen with previous business support announcements, the devil is always in the detail, and the minister should address Parliament today to outline the size of the support, the qualifying criteria and his plans for a recovery fund.

"With the vaccine protecting more and more lives each and every day, it’s important the Labour-run Welsh Government now provides a detailed timeline out of restrictions as we’ve seen in Scotland and England so businesses can recover from the toughest period they’ve ever experienced."