One thousand pupils have been sent home to self-isolate after a cluster of coronavirus cases at the school.

More than 30 people have tested positive for coronavirus at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni in Blackwood.

Caerphilly council said the school is working with Public Health Wales and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to manage the situation.

A council spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a cluster of cases at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni.

"At present there are over 30 positive results, resulting in 1,000 pupils from affected ‘bubbles’ self-isolating as a precaution."

The pupils who are self-isolating will be continue to learn remotely.

Coronavirus testing has taken place at the school today to help control the spread of the virus in the wider community.

The council's leader, Cllr Philippa Marsden, added: "We would urge anyone contacted by the Trace Track and Protect team to strictly comply with the requirement to isolate for ten days.

"This may include others with links to the school community, for example local sports clubs, who may have been in close contact with positive cases. Please do your bit to prevent onward transmission and protect the community."

The school's chairman of governors, councillor Phil Bevan, said: "The big problem with a big comprehensive like Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni is that a lot of pupils are coming to school in their bubbles on buses, meaning more have to isolate as a precaution.

"However, the pupils have worked from home before in the pandemic, so that should run smoothly."

Rhianon Passmore, MS for Islwyn, said: "It will obviously be of concern to the community that 30 positive Covid cases have been identified and that a thousand children have had to isolate.

"First and foremost public health is of paramount concern. Covid-19 has shown itself to be a deadly disease and this is a timely reminder that the pandemic is not over.

"The incredible success of our vaccination programme in Wales is beginning to break the link with positive cases to hospitalisations and deaths.

"On Monday only one person was admitted to hospital in Wales with Covid whilst only 102 people were in Welsh hospitals with the disease.

"It is with our ongoing caution, vigilance and dedication that we will overcome.

"I would urge everybody in Wales to ensure that they have had their first vaccination dose and to come forward when they are called for their second shot.

"My thoughts and best wishes are with everybody at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni.”

