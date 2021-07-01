The Cardiff Half Marathon has been postponed to next spring, with organisers saying the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose "significant challenges".

The event was due to take place in the Welsh capital on 3 October but has now been re-scheduled for 27 March 2022.

It is the third time it has had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Event planners Run 4 Wales said the Covid situation here remains "uncertain" and a decision "needs to be made now" as organisers enter a critical planning phase.

The Cardiff event is the second largest half-marathon in the UK, with more than 25,000 participants and 100,000 spectators lining the route.

But under coronavirus regulations, the maximum capacity for outdoor events - including spectators - is currently 4,000 attendees.

Matt Newman, chief executive of Run 4 Wales, said: “Whilst the vaccine rollout in the UK continues to provide cause for optimism, the situation in Wales remains uncertain.

“At present there are also no plans to relax the two-metre social distancing rules, which provides significant operational challenges for mass-participation event organisers.

“An event of this scale requires a significant planning phase and we have now entered the critical period.

"The Welsh Government’s 21-day review cycle means that Run 4 Wales cannot predict the prevailing restrictions which will be in force this autumn, so a decision needs to be made now."

Instead, a 'Virtual Cardiff Half' will be held on 3 October. The free event will give participants the chance to walk, job or run the 13.1 mile distance before the live event returns next year.

The last Cardiff Half Marathon was in October 2019, when Kenyan athlete Leonard Langat emerged victorious from a field of more than 25,000 runners with a course record of 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

Run 4 Wales said it "deeply regretted" the postponement of this year's race.

Mr Newman added: “The Cardiff Half Marathon has become much more than a road race. It now provides a focal point for Run 4 Wales’ social agenda and provides an opportunity to improve the lives of many people in Wales.

“As well as raising the profile of the Welsh capital to an international audience and driving more than £5m of economic value to the region, the event highlights the benefits of running to improve physical and mental health.

“Through the growth in social running groups across Wales, we also inspire a positive impact on social inclusion, women’s running and community engagement.