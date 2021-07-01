A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Porthcawl.

Carl Chinnock, 50, was found with serious head injuries at Salt Lake Car Park in Porthcawl just before midnight on Wednesday. A post mortem found he had been subject of an assault.

Mr Chinnock had been admitted to Princess of Wales hospital in Bridgend two days before his death.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with Carl’s family and loved ones who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“We believe Carl died as a result of an assault and have arrested a man in connection with his death.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and I am appealing to anybody who may have information, who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to make contact – we do known that Carl entered the car park from the Coney Beach side.

“From our enquiries we also know there were people in the vicinity of the car park just before and just after midnight on that Wednesday – my message to them is to contact us immediately as they may have vital information.”