Welsh Government planning coronavirus booster jab rollout from September

Coronavirus booster jabs are likely to be rolled out from September, the Welsh Government have confirmed.

The most vulnerable people, including over 70s and those considered clinically vulnerable, will be offered the vaccinations from September alongside the annual flu vaccine.

Frontline NHS staff and social care workers will also be prioritised.

It comes after advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to carry out an autumn booster campaign to protect those vulnerable to serious infection ahead of the winter months.

Stage 1 booster priority list:

Adults aged 16 years and over who are immunosuppressed

Those living in residential care homes for older adults;

All adults aged 70 years or over;

Adults aged 16 years and over who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable;

Frontline health and social care workers.

Stage 2:

All adults aged 50 years and over

Adults aged 16 – 49 years who are in an influenza or COVID-19 at-risk group.

Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

Those who received their second doses of a coronavirus jab in late Summer will be considered for a booster at a later time.

Announcing the plans, the Welsh Government said health boards have already submitted plans to begin the booster campaign.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: "In line with the other nations of the UK, the Welsh Government welcomes the JCVI advice on Phase 3. It very much aligns with our thinking and our planning assumptions to date.

"NHS Wales has been planning on the assumption of a September/October booster forcohorts 1-9, with around a 6 month gap following a second dose and health boards havesubmitted their initial plans on this basis. We will be working with health boards to ensurethey are ready to deliver a booster programme from the start of September in line with thisadvice."