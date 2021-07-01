Play video

Video report by ITV Wales journalist Charanpreet Khaira

A couple who tied the knot in the Gower have expressed their joy at being among the first people to legally marry in an outdoor ceremony.

Emily Thomas and Niall Muir said their vows surrounded by family and friends under sunny skies at Oldwalls.

Civil wedding and partnership ceremonies are able to take place outdoors from today (July 1) in both Wales and England.

Previously laws for approved premises, such as hotels, required the ceremony to take place in an approved room or permanent structure.

But such venues will now be able to host the whole event outside.

The happy couple saying their vows under sunny skies in the Gower. Credit: ITV Wales

The newlyweds told ITV Wales reporter Charanpreet Khaira: "Being able to do the whole ceremony and signing in front of our families has made a massive difference to us.

"It flows better and we haven't had to do it separately from our family so it meant a lot."

The change will benefit almost 75% of weddings that are non-religious and take place on approved premises, as well as civil partnerships, according to the Government.

It will be welcomed as a boost for the wedding industry after the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We consider ourselves really lucky that we're getting married today and not last week," said bride Emily.

And groom Niall added: "We can do everything that we wanted to do, without a mask on."

In another recent change, the names of both parents, and not just the father, are now included on marriage certificates in England and Wales.

The cap on the number of people who can attend a wedding or civil partnership has also lifted in Wales, with guest numbers now determined by the venue in line with Covid safety.