Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have appointed a new Wrexham FC manager who has "embraced each element" of their vision.

Phil Parkinson arrives as first-team manager at the Racecourse Ground, on a 12-month rolling contract, having most recently managed at Sunderland and replacing Dean Keates – who departed at the end of his contract last month.

The 53-year-old boasts nearly two decades’ experience as a manager, and has become highly respected in the game during a managerial career that has seen him take charge of six different clubs.

Phil Parkinson takes charge at Wrexham AFC Credit: Wrexham FC

During his time in the dug-out, Parkinson – who also played more than 500 league games in an 18-year playing career – has won promotions on three occasions.

And he's impressed the club's famous co-chairmen.

In a statement, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds said: "The process put in place by Les Reed, Shaun Harvey, Humphrey Ker & Fleur Robinson was thorough, and we were presented with any number of good options, all of whom would have been very credible managers for the Club.

"We’d like to thank all those that applied for the role but once we knew Phil was interested, he was our man and we got him.

"Phil has an immediate objective of gaining promotion but is conscious of our ambitions for the Club and embraced each element of our vision."

Wrexham FC's Racecourse Stadium Credit: PA

The Deadpool actor and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator officially took 100% control of Wrexham Football Club back in February, causing shockwaves not just in the town, but creating international headlines.

On taking charge at Wrexham AFC, Parkinson said: “Once the plans of the Chairmen were explained to me, the decision to join Wrexham was very easy. Wrexham are an EFL Club in all but the one thing that matters, league status, and we have a very clear objective with the work starting immediately.

“The Club didn’t need selling to me, it sold itself and I wanted to be part of the journey this Club is about to embark upon.

“We have a lot to do to be ready for August 21 and in the next seven weeks the aim is to add quality players to the existing squad, and create an environment and culture which gives us the best possible chance of promotion.”

Phil Parkinson emerged as the ideal candidate to spearhead Wrexham’s bid to return to the English Football League, after a month-long process that considered the relative merits of over 60 applicants.

As a player, Parkinson came through the youth ranks at Southampton, before making his Football League debut with Bury and then spending more than a decade with Reading.

At the conclusion of his playing career, his first managerial job was at Colchester United, who he led to promotion to the Football League Championship in 2006.

He moved to Hull City and then Charlton Athletic – joining the latter as first an assistant, before replacing Alan Pardew as manager.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

In his next managerial job, at Bradford City, Parkinson earned national recognition after leading the fourth-tier Bantams to the 2012/13 League Cup Final.

They earned promotion to League One at the end of the same season, before more cup giant-killing when they beat Chelsea in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge in the following campaign.

Parkinson earned the third promotion of his career, with Bolton Wanderers, in 2016/17 and has since managed Sunderland.

He will be joined by Steve Parkin as Assistant Manager with at least one further appointment to follow.

Wrexham AFC said it would like to wish Phil and Steve a very warm welcome to the Racecourse Ground.