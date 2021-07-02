A 27-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man found seriously injured in a Porthcawl car park.

Carl Chinnock, 50, was found with serious head injuries at Salt Lake Car Park in Porthcawl just before midnight on Wednesday.

Christopher George from Pyle, Bridgend, has been charged with manslaughter and will appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

South Wales Police continue to investigate the incident and have appealed for anyone who might have any information to come forward.