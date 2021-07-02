Conservatives call on Welsh government for a detailed plan out of lockdown

Play video

ITV Wales Political Editor Adrian Masters speaks to Andrew RT Davies

Conservatives are urging the Labour-run Welsh Government to publish a detailed plan for releasing coronavirus restrictions now the "link between hospital admission and infections" is broken.

Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives points to governments in Scotland and England publishing details and urges Labour ministers in Wales to follow suit.

He told ITV Wales Political Editor Adrian Masters: "We knew we had to pause because of the delta variant but information now is coming quite clear that the link between hospital admissions and infections has been broken thankfully because of the success of the vaccination programme."

"We do need some positive news now and so I do think it's time that the Welsh Government came forward with proposals so people know, economically, but also for their own personal welfare and indeed the education system as a clear roadmap leading into the new academic year come September."

Welsh Conservatives highlighted that the latest modelling shows the vaccines are working and two doses of the vaccine are just as effective against hospital admission with the delta variant as with the alpha variant.

They also argued that the data on hospitalisations on June 30 showed 26 confirmed Covid cases in Wales, 22 suspected cases and 38 recovering cases - the lowest number of Covid hospitalisations recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

A Welsh Government spokesman responded to the calls.

He said: "Since the start of the pandemic we have taken a cautious, phased approach to reopening and have been led by the data that is presented to the Cabinet by the Chief Medical Officer and our Scientific Adviser, and not driven by artificial dates.

"We review the coronavirus regulations every three weeks and update Members of the Senedd and the public about whether we are able to relax these, in line with our Coronavirus Control Plan."

Prime minister Boris Johnson greets Senior Nurse Amanda Whent during a visit to a vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium Credit: PA

Mr Davies calls on the administration in Cardiff Bay "to be straight with the Welsh people" and provide "clarity, hope and their plan for the restoration of freedoms in Wales".

He added: "Given the data, it's important the Welsh Labour Government now provides families, schools, workers and businesses with their plan for restoring all freedoms and releasing restrictions in Wales, as has been seen in Scotland and England.

"Sadly, the Welsh Government is stuck in lockdown mode and can't shift gears into recovery because it means actually having to tackle some of the issues that Labour have failed to tackle over the past two decades.

"Instead of treating the Welsh people like children, the Welsh Government needs to talk to them like adults. People will understand that no date ministers choose comes with zero risk for Covid. Sadly, it can't be eliminated and moving forward we will have to learn to live with it like we do with other viruses.

"But after the most difficult time in our peacetime history, the end is in sight. As such, we believe it's now the right time for Labour ministers to provide the country with clarity, hope and their plan for the restoration of freedoms in Wales."